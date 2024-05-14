Bully Ray Takes Issue With WWE's Championship Nomenclature

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray thinks WWE has a branding problem on their hands, as now that there is an Undisputed WWE Championship and a WWE World Heavyweight Championship, the "undisputed" moniker simply doesn't fit for Cody Rhodes' title. On "Busted Open Radio," Bully aired his grievances with WWE's current title situation. "We've changed it from Universal to Undisputed right? The WWE Undisputed Champion. What does the word 'undisputed' mean?" Bully asked, pointing out the existence of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. "Why have we changed the name from Universal to Undisputed when we can dispute that championship being the one and only one?"

Advertisement

His co-host, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, tried to dispute that a world title by any other name is still a world title. Bully was unable to buy that line of thinking, hung up on the "undisputed" label. "It's actually very disputable," Bully exclaimed, once again harping on World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. "I have two 'WWE World Champions,' why the name 'Undisputed?'"

The WWE World Heavyweight Championship was initially introduced in 2023, after it became clear then-Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was not going to be defending his title at every PLE. Since Rhodes dethroned Reigns, the titles' prospects have flipped as Rhodes has defended the Undisputed Title more since WrestleMania than Damian Priest has, nullifying the initial "workhorse" branding of the World Heavyweight Title. Both men won their respective titles on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40.

Advertisement