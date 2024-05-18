AEW's Max Caster Discusses Genesis Of His Partnership With Anthony Bowens

AEW star Max Caster has recently opened up about his relationship with his tag-team partner in The Acclaimed, Anthony Bowens, and how their partnership started.

On a recent edition of "Insight" with Chris Van Vliet, Caster went into detail about being hired by Tony Khan, and also explained that once Khan watched him and Bowens wrestle as a team together, he was interested in giving them contracts.

"It seemed like they were gonna hire him and I don't know if they knew what they were going to do with him and someone had said to Tony, 'Why don't you just hire Max Caster if you're going to hire Anthony?' So I think Tony just associated us with each other and said have a match, try it out, and after that match, he gave the sign to whoever it was and they go, 'Okay, let's get you guys some contracts.'"

Caster also argued that The Acclaimed is the best homegrown talent on the AEW roster, stating that nobody else is of their caliber after starting in AEW, and has reached the heights that they have.

"I think me and Anthony are the best purely homegrown talent AEW has ever created. We had not been on major wrestling television as signed wrestlers prior to that, we literally had our first match together on an AEW show and who went as high as us? At this point we're still doing fine, we're still very, very popular, I mean we just showed up at the Ring of Honor show, the pay-per-view, and that crowd was super excited to see us with no announcement."

The Acclaimed have found success in the tag team division, and are former AEW World Tag Team and AEW World Trios Champions.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.