Anthony Bowens Said Yes To WWE Before Signing With AEW

Anthony Bowens is a top star in AEW, but he almost signed with a different promotion before joining Tony Khan's company.

Bowens was recently a guest on the "Chrissy Chaos" podcast, where he revealed that he agreed to join WWE before officially signing with AEW in November 2020. The former AEW Tag Team Champion made his AEW in-ring debut on the October 6, 2020, episode of "AEW Dark," which was taped on September 25.

"We weren't there for the very first couple of months, weren't there for the ground floor, but we are the foundation of AEW and it could have been the other way around," Bowens revealed. "I found myself in a position where I was lucky enough to be able to choose, whether I went to WWE or AEW. Actually, I said yes to WWE, and then Tony [Khan] found out and flew me down there."

Bowens later revealed that the first time he met his tag team partner Max Caster was after Khan flew him down to Jacksonville.