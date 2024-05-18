AEW's Kenny Omega Weighs In On WWE's Triple H As A Booker And A Wrestler

The Triple H era of WWE has been a massive success thus far as the company is currently enjoying one of its hottest periods since the famed Attitude Era of the late '90s and early 2000s. "The Game" has been cited as a huge reason for this as he was given full creative control of WWE's main roster after Vince McMahon's initial departure, which has led to a whole new group of WWE Superstars becoming main event level talent.

During a recent Twitch stream, Kenny Omega was asked what he thinks of Triple H's booking, to which the former AEW World Champion cited how he's a fan Triple H giving things a chance.

"As a wrestler who has kind of like an inside track, I don't know what his ideas are, what he books, like just him. I don't know what's a result of just what comes from his brain and his brain alone, so I can't comment to that. What I do appreciate is that he's open-minded to all the styles of the world of wrestling. I think I'm sure he probably prefers one over another or some over others, but I like that he's giving everything a shot."

When it comes to Triple H as a performer, Omega detailed some of his likes and dislikes. He explained that he always saw Triple H as a "body guy," similar to someone like Rick Rude. However, he wasn't a huge fan of Triple H's promos as he didn't think it sounded natural, but did mention that it worked for "The Game." Omega mentioned Triple H's matches with Cactus Jack, the triple threat main event of WrestleMania 20, and the match with Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 30 as his favorites of "The Game."

