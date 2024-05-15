Kevin Nash Dismisses Idea Of Sting Acting As Commissioner In AEW

Wrestling legend Sting officially retired from in-ring competition this year, after he and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution. Some fans are of the opinion that "The Icon" should return to AEW as an onscreen authority figure, however, according to Kevin Nash on "Kliq This," Sting shouldn't entertain the idea. When asked to give his take on Sting stepping into an authority figure role, Nash pointed to Nick Aldis, who he says is doing a good job, but that this wouldn't work out for Sting. "I think Nick does a really good job on WWE because he's — and you got to be in a suit, and yeah, Steve [Sting] and his face paint? That's just ... No."

Nash's co-host Sean Oliver then reminded him of Sting's run as a member of the Main Event Mafia in TNA, where he discarded his signature face paint and donned a suit, but the veteran was still adamant. "Steve's not gonna," he said. Nash continued, dismissing the idea of a commissioner wearing sunglasses to the ring. "Why would — he can't be the commissioner and come in shades."

Oliver continued to press Nash, but the veteran interestingly maintained his stance, expressing his belief that Sting simply wouldn't want to do it. "Because ... Put it this way, Steve isn't going to do it." While it can be argued that Nash, being Sting's real-life friend, would know better than fans, only time will tell if "The Icon" returns to AEW television in one form or another.

