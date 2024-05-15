Why Eric Bischoff Thinks MJF Can't Take AEW To A New Level

Former AEW World Champion MJF has been gone from the company since the end of 2023 due to being severely injured by the time he lost his title to Samoa Joe, with his current contract status unclear. During his 14-month reign as champion, MJF cemented himself as a true main event player in mainstream wrestling, with his popularity and abilities slotting right in to the marquee contest of All In London in front of over 81,000 people.

Despite his level of ability, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff doesn't think MJF returning to AEW will benefit the company that much, stating on a recent edition of "Wise Choices" that the talent isn't the problem, it's the creative direction. "I don't think MJF is going to take AEW to a whole new level because it's not a talent driven issue, it's a creative driven issue," Bischoff said. "I think you could drop The Undertaker into the center of the ring from a helicopter, have him repelled down like Sting did, put him in the center of the ring, and start a program with him in AEW and if Tony Khan is booking it, it's just not going to matter. It's not a talent driven issue, it's bigger than that."

Bischoff explained that the issue with AEW isn't even down to the writing, it's the vision, the strategy, and the tactics to grow their audience, while using the vision, strategy, and tactics to support each other that would make AEW a more consistent product overall. However, Bischoff did note that he sees MJF as one of the most exciting new talents in all of professional wrestling. There is currently no timeframe as to when MJF could return, but AEW President Tony Khan has already stated he looks forward to having him back.

