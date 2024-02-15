Tony Khan Discusses Absent & Injured AEW Stars

AEW President Tony Khan has many different jobs in and out of wrestling, but one thing he has had to deal with in AEW is the injury bug that has infected some of his biggest stars. The likes of Kenny Omega, MJF, Keith Lee, Bandido, PAC, and Rey Fenix have all spent a significant amount of time on the sidelines in recent months, but that hasn't stopped Khan from being optimistic.

Speaking with "SportsGrid," Khan was able to give some updates on some of his injured stars, starting with Omega, who went down with a severe case of diverticulitis in December 2023. "We were all very worried about him," Khan said. "He is doing better, but he was seriously sick and his life could have been threatened had he not gotten to the doctors when he had. He was really sick, and he's thankfully doing much better. We're all wishing Kenny the best and hoping and looking forward to seeing Kenny Omega back in AEW as soon as he's healthy."

As for MJF, Khan kept his cards a little closer to his chest. "Well it's something to keep an eye on with MJF," Khan said. "He's a great wrestler for AEW and has been a great world champion. He was very injured and I would love to have MJF back anytime and we'll see what happens here." The former AEW World Champion's contract status has been left unclear, seemingly intentionally, as of late, but with the amount of injuries he sustained in the back end of 2023, an MJF return doesn't seem to be happening in the company's immediate future.