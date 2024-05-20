Francine Reflects On The End Of ECW

For almost a decade, Francine was a cornerstone member of the ECW roster, known for managing top stars like Shane Douglas and Tommy Dreamer enroute to becoming one of the most popular women to ever step foot in an ECW ring. As such, Francine was there when the wheels finally came off for ECW in 2001, when the promotion officially folded, went into bankruptcy proceedings, and was later purchased by WWE.

Appearing earlier this week on "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw," Francine reflected on ECW's final days, and why she decided to stick around to the end, as opposed to looking for work elsewhere.

"It was like the Titanic," Francine said. "I was on that ship when it went under, and I would still be on that ship [if it hadn't]. I never wanted to leave. I told Paul 'I never want to leave this company. I just love it so much.' I don't know if it was me being comfortable being a big fish in a small pond kind of atmosphere, cause I knew when I got my chance with WWE, whether it be I was too old at 34 or, you know, they didn't see what Paul saw in me. It was apples and oranges for me at that point. And I did not get a chance to shine. Paul let me shine. Paul gave me that ball. I ran with it, they listened to my ideas. I couldn't ask for anything more in a company and in a boss, to be honest with you. Despite the money, he was great."

