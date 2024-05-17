Jim Ross Wants To See AEW Champion Swerve Strickland Wrestle This Former WWE Star

AEW commentator Jim Ross has named which former WWE star he'd like to see wrestle current AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. On "Grilling JR," Ross went into detail about Shelton Benjamin being a suitable television opponent for Strickland, and described how impressive of an athlete he was compared to everybody else in WWE, especially when he first came up to the main roster from OVW.

"That's a great TV match, that's a 'Dynamite' or 'Collision' match without question. I sung the praises of Shelton for a long time. We talked about that all-star cast that we were able to recruit to go to OVW, Cena, Batista, Lesnar, Orton and Shelton ... Shelton was by far in a way the best athlete of that group and that group had WrestleMania dotted throughout." Ross also explained that many of the issues Benjamin faced when moving up the ladder in WWE were due to his promo ability. He compared the struggles Benjamin had to another former WWE star, explaining that although both men were impressive physically, their lack of ability to talk on the microphone is what often held them back.

"Shelton had the same issues Conrad that John Morrison has had in his career, getting as good at the verbal aspect of the game as he was physically ... why either of those guys didn't make it to the very top of the mountain I believe, I might be wrong, that their verbal skills didn't hold up." Benjamin recently provided an update on his contract status in an interview with "WhatCulture Wrestling," explaining how he's content with remaining a free agent at the moment.

