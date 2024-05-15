AEW Champ Swerve Strickland Sees 'Ghost Of My Past' In Christian Cage Feud

Strickland has already defeated the likes of Kyle Fletcher and Claudio Castagnoli since becoming AEW World Champion, and will get the chance to gain a measure of revenge on Brian Cage on tonight's "Dynamite" broadcast. Despite his Double or Nothing challenger being a little older and less agile than the men he's already beaten, Strickland isn't underestimating the former "Captain Charisma."

Advertisement

"Christian is not someone you want to take lightly, that's a former world champion. That's a legend in this industry. Don't let his age fool you, the man still has a peak physique. He looks phenomenal, he's smarter than he ever has been before. Daggers on the microphone, people believe him and he's main-evented AEW pay-per-views before. So, that's someone I'm learning a lot from, but it's also someone I've got to be more calculated and a lot smarter then. Once again, he's a multi-time world champion, he has a tenure."

The AEW World Champion knows he will be at a disadvantage when it comes to the mental game given Cage's experience, but he revealed that he is in the best shape of his life, has gained 30 pounds since the last time he shared the ring with the former TNT Champion, and will have a number of tricks up his sleeve when May 26 rolls around.

Advertisement

Please credit "TMZ Sports" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.