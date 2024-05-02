Swerve Strickland's AEW World Title Opponent At Double Or Nothing Revealed On Dynamite

A returning Canadian will challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at Double Or Nothing, but it won't be Kenny Omega taking on the recently-crowned champion. Christian Cage returned on Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite," announced by the Young Bucks, who said they had a challenger in mind for Strickland and they had already arranged the match. Cage went down to the ring to confront the champion, alongside Killswitch, Nick Wayne and Mother Wayne.

Strickland was unable to say anything before Cage began to throw punches. Strickland bounced back and took out Wayne and Killswitch and got into the face of Wayne's mother, before Killswitch took out both the champion and Prince Nana. Cage hit a Killswitch on Strickland on top of the championship in the middle of the ring before getting on the mic.

Cage told Strickland that he never forgot about the champion leaving "his son" Wayne laying in a pool of blood in his own gym. He said he hadn't forgotten that at one time, he and Strickland were partners, at the biggest show in the history of AEW, All In at Wembley Stadium, and "Strickland lost." Cage said he embarrassed him, and he had been waiting for the right moment for Strickland to answer for the mistakes, and there was no better time to make him pay. Cage vowed to end Strickland's title reign "before it even starts." He also mentioned Strickland's daughter, and said that when he's done with the champion, she'll have a father to be proud of "for the rest of her life," in Cage. Killswitch put hands on the champion once again, and pulled a lock out of Strickland's head before the faction left the ring.

Cage and Strickland were last in the ring together at All In, when they lost to Darby Allin and Sting. They will face off for the AEW World Championship at Double Or Nothing in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 26.