Homegrown AEW Star Discusses How It Felt To Wrestle Sting On Dynamite

AEW star Ricky Starks has shared his admiration for the now retired "Icon" Sting, and expressed that when he and Big Bill dropped the AEW World Tag Team Championship to Sting and Darby Allin on "AEW Dynamite" that it was one of the proudest moments of his wrestling career. Starks and Bill were closing in on holding the titles for 125 days until it was announced ahead of Revolution 2024 that their titles would be on the line against Sting and Allin in a tornado tag team match on "Dynamite". Speaking with "What Culture Wrestling," Starks explained how privileged he felt to give Sting his only championship win in AEW, leading up to Sting's final match ever against The Young Bucks.

"I will take that to the grave, that's one of the coolest moments ever and I'm very thankful for AEW to even allow that for me because that's not something I would have ever predicted to happen you know and I've grown close to Sting, he is an awesome person," Starks said. "When Sting is around, I feel like a little bit more secure in myself ... and in return I felt more protective of him out there you know and things of that nature so it was just cool, it was a really cool moment to have."

Starks also recently provided his thoughts on WrestleMania 40, praising both Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill for their matches over that weekend.

