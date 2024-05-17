AEW Star Praises Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill For Their Matches At WWE WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 has been one of the most praised incarnations of the event in years, and notably featured both Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill after they had made massive impacts in AEW. Speaking with "What Culture Wrestling," Ricky Starks praised his former colleges and pointed out how close he is with both of them.

Starks noted how many people online seem to have an issue with his friendship with Rhodes, and pointed out how much the star has done for him. "Cody has done more for me behind closed doors and for my family than anyone will ever know. And I don't have to explain myself or I don't have to justify any type of relationship I have for someone." He also claimed that Rhodes has gone to great lengths to do things for him, and that because of this the Undisputed WWE Champion will always have his loyalty. Additionally, he noted that he was also there to see Cargill. "I was so floored because Jade has — me and Jade were training so hard, like much prior to doing all that. No one knows that."

Online fans notably criticized Starks for attending WrestleMania, which the star defended claiming that he doesn't feed into wrestling tribalism. "I have no problem with, you know, supporting friends at other companies and all that stuff. I don't believe in that tribalism bulls**t."

