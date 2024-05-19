Brian Gewirtz Says The Rock Didn't Delay WWE WrestleMania 40 Documentary, Gives Update

The "WWE WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain" documentary hasn't been released yet, despite it originally being advertised to air the week after the titular event. Some reports have indicated that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson might be causing the hold-up due to him reportedly wanting to approve of every frame. However, Brian Gertwitz — one of Johnson's right-hand men — has denied that the Hollywood A-lister is responsible for the delay.

While speaking to "The Masked Man Show," Gerwitz explained that while Johnson isn't holding the documentary hostage, there are logical reasons for the wait. "I think there was an error in terms of promoting it so soon because it wasn't ready to come out. So, that was an error that was made. But this was a doc that I think went from 11 minutes to 45 minutes, now it's over an hour. And it's pretty awesome, and it will be coming out in some form pretty soon, is my understanding."

Johnson made his long-awaited in-ring return during Night One of WrestleMania 40, where he teamed up with his real-life cousin Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. However, Johnson was reportedly set to face Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, only for the company to pivot to Rhodes vs. "The Tribal Chief" on Night Two following a fan backlash, which was so intense that it negatively affected Johnson's daughter, Ava Raine, as well.

Johnson has commented on not facing Reigns at WrestleMania 40, stating that it was his idea to turn heel and feud with "The American Nightmare." Hopefully, the documentary will shed more light on that process.