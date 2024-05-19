Ricochet Set To Defend WWE Speed Championship Against Raw Star

Ricochet became WWE's first-ever Speed Champion back in April, and his next challenger is set in stone. As documented by Wrestling Headlines, Tyler Bate defeated Apollo Crews — who replaced the injured Ivar — in the finals of the latest Speed Tournament during last week's "WWE SmackDown" taping. Both he and Ricochet will now collide on the next episode of "WWE Speed."

"Speed" is a collaboration between WWE and X (formerly known as Twitter). Both entities announced their partnership in February 2024, which entails WWE producing short-form matches that are exclusively shown on the social media platform on Wednesdays. Despite becoming official back in February, WWE tested the speedy concept last year, suggesting that it was in the works for a while.

Winning the Speed Championship would mark Bates' first title since joining WWE's main roster. However, he did have a decorated career when he competed on the company's "NXT" brands, becoming a Triple Crown Champion on "NXT UK” and NXT Tag Team Champion with Trent Seven on the main show. Since joining the main roster, the rising star has primarily teamed with Pete Dunne, with the duo going by the name New Catch Republic.

As of this writing, neither Ricochet nor Bate have commented on the upcoming bout. However, their respective styles should make for an exciting and interesting title match on the upcoming episode.