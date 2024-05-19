GUNTHER Explains The Difference Between Vince McMahon And Triple H Eras In WWE

GUNTHER's tenure in WWE has allowed him to work under Vince McMahon and Paul "Triple H" Levesque's respective regimes. While speaking to the Daily Mail, the "Ring General" revealed why he prefers the latter's product, noting that he wasn't a fan of McMahon's vision for wrestling.

"I think one of the reasons why I didn't want to go to the US for a long time was because Raw and SmackDown under Vince's vision at that time was something that was never appealing to me as a wrestler," he said. "It was just not what I was interested in. I'm a throwback, and I like to have my time for my matches, and I like to have to focus on what I do in the ring, and not the bells and whistles around it."

GUNTHER didn't like the WWE product under McMahon's supervision. That said, he has a great working relationship with Levesque, and he's a bigger fan of what he brings to table. In the interview with Daily Mail, he described Levesque's vision as more modern and intelligent than McMahon's, and he feels like it's a breath of fresh air.

Of course, the "Ring General" has flourished in the Levesque era. GUNTHER is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history, holding the title for 667 days before Sami Zayn ended the historic reign at WrestleMania 40.

Elsewhere, GUNTHER commented on potentially facing Brock Lesnar after "The Beast Incarnate" was identified in the sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE. However, GUNTHER is ready to face the former UFC star if the opportunity ever presents itself, though he doesn't know what Lesnar's current stance is.

