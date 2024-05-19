Backstage Details On Why Some WWE NXT Names Were Recently Cut

WWE released several "NXT" talents during its latest round of mass cuts, and Fightful Select has revealed why some of those performers were let go.

Valentina Feroz and Boa were reportedly cut as they spent a lot of time on the sidelines through injury, which ultimately derailed their progress as they weren't given enough opportunities to show what they could do. Meanwhile, Trey Bearhill was released due to his perceived similarities with Eddy Thorpe, but his departure came as a shock to many WWE employees behind the scenes.

Despite joining the promotion as an established celebrity who was touted for big things, WWE released the controversial Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson during the mass cuts. However, this didn't come as a shock to many backstage, as he wasn't progressing at a decent rate. Booker T echoed these views when he reacted to Steveson's WWE departure, noting that the former Superstar didn't have the hunger or drive as he still had the amateur wrestling bug in his system.

Some "WWE: Next Gen" talents, including Julian Baldi, were also released during the wave of cuts. According to Fightful, the performers weren't allowed to announce their contract status until after the show had aired, though their deals technically began after the reality series debuted. The report also claims that Drew Gulak is still employed by WWE, but he's been informed that his contract won't be renewed. Gulak was reportedly released in the wake of Ronda Rousey accusing him of grabbing the drawstring on her sweatpants backstage at a WWE show.

