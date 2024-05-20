Teddy Long Doesn't Hold Back On Former WWE Figure Mark Carrano, Hall Of Fame

Mark Carrano was fired from WWE in 2021. Since his release, many current and former talent on the WWE roster have spoken out against his behaviour in the company, including Long, who provided details about his backstage presence. During an episode of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Long said that the former executive lied to him about his Hall of Fame induction.

"He called me that day about the Hall of Fame he said, 'Yeah Teddy, we was all sitting down and we was having this meeting and I was sitting there with Vince [McMahon], and I yelled out over Vince and I said, Hey, Vince why don't we put Teddy Long in?'" That piece of s**t ain't tell Vince to put Teddy Long in no Hall of Fame."

Long explained that he always knew it was Vince McMahon's decision to have him inducted into the Hall of Fame but Carrano tried his best to take all the credit. "Vince, he don't operate like that. Vince knows who he wants in and who he wants in the Hall of Fame — that's who made the decision on that and then Mark Carrano call me and act like it was him, it was never him. I knew who was in that meeting and I talked to him... He did stuff to a lot of people, I can't speak for them but he's just a liar."

Long also shared his thoughts on the current morale in WWE during his return at the Draft. According to the former "WWE SmackDown" GM, everyone was in a good mood on the night, suggesting that employees and Superstars much prefer the Paul Levesque era.

