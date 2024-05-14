WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long Discusses Current Backstage Morale

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has discussed the backstage morale in WWE, following his recent appearance on WWE for the WWE Draft.

Long, while talking on "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," said that he found everyone behind the scenes to be in a good mood and that the morale is positive under the new Triple H-led regime.

"I think the morale, certainly, was there backstage. Everybody was in a good mood, everybody was enjoying themselves, everybody wanted to work. I count up a few changes that have taken place, and I think it's for the good."

The WWE Hall of Famer said that he had a good time backstage, catching up with his old friends like Booker T, JBL, Ron Simmons, Nia Jax, and Jade Cargill. He stated how he knew Cargill even before her time in AEW as he was then a part of the Face 2 Face wrestling school where the WWE star trained to begin her pro wrestling career. Long said that he also had a chance to converse with WWE World Tag Team Champion R-Truth.

He added that during his recent appearances on WWE television, he placed himself in the Gorilla Position backstage to observe what was happening around him. He reiterated how the morale is up among the WWE roster. "The morale is up. I had a chance to talk to Paul Heyman, he's in good spirits. Everybody, I think, is really happy there," declared Long

The former "WWE SmackDown" General Manager's assessment of the backstage morale in WWE echoes the recent comments made by WWE star GUNTHER, who claimed that morale is "very good" behind the scenes. Long was a part of the "WWE SmackDown" draft team, and also announced the draft picks in his appearances on night 1 and night 2 of the 2024 WWE Draft.