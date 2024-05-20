Matt Cardona Reflects On Former WWE Character Zack Ryder

Indie wrestling sensation Matt Cardona took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to reflect on his time as Zack Ryder. The star discussed his debut on the ECW brand sporting a new look, stating how he's always tried to maintain being different throughout his career, whether it was in the ring or on his YouTube Show.

"Had to survive...had to stand out... Didn't want to just be A Major Brother or an Edgehead... I was going to be DIFFERENT than anyone on the roster... People were going to notice me. I didn't care if I was "the guy in the one legged tights" or the "woo woo woo guy." People would remember me... They'd eventually know my name and I'd change the whole damn business with my YouTube show."

Cardona wrestled in WWE for 14 years, eventually leaving the company in 2020 as a result of being dissatisfied with the use of his character. Since then, Cardona has made a name for himself on the independent circuit, competing in companies such as GCW and MLW while also making occasional appearances in AEW.

Cardona has never been shy of thinking outside the box when it comes to elevating his own character, including starting his own YouTube channel "Z! True Long Island Story." which was full of comedic skits and fan interaction, and ultimately helped Ryder gain popularity within WWE. Cardona's most recent appearance was at the 8th edition of "GCW Joey Janela's Spring Break" pay per view, where he defeated Blue Pain in a one-on-one contest.