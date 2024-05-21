Major Injury Update On AEW's Eddie Kingston, How Long He's Expected To Be Gone

After suffering an injury at New Japan Pro-Wrestling Resurgence earlier this month in a post-match attack by The Elite, Eddie Kingston knew he'd be out for a while after the diagnosis of a fractured tibia. Unfortunately for Kingston, a report from PWInsider details that the extent of the injury is far worse, with "The Mad King" also suffering tears to the ACL and meniscus in his knee as well.

The knee damage will require surgery and while he had initially indicated a hope to return by All In in London in late August, Kingston is now looking at roughly a nine-month recovery period, which would keep him out far longer, approximately until early 2025. The PWInsider report was based on word straight from the man himself, with Kingston telling the outlet, "This is part of the game. Injuries happen. I will be back."

Prior to getting hurt, Kingston was set to join forces with Bryan Danielson and FTR at Double or Nothing in an Anarchy In the Arena match against The Elite but he was replaced on last week's "AEW Dynamite" by a returning Darby Allin and will now have no choice but to take that match in from the sidelines, along with several others thereafter, given the lengthy hiatus he is now facing.

