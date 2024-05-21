WWE Champ Cody Rhodes On Dealing With Uncertainty Leading Up To WrestleMania 40

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has opened up about the struggles he went through on the road to WrestleMania 40. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," "The American Nightmare" revealed when he discovered that The Rock could be taking his spot at WrestleMania 40, while also detailing the uncertainty he felt leading up to the event.

"Well, we're talking probably the most manic month of my life, in a sense of being so high, and so excited and so filled with inspiration for what might happen, to a complete low. A complete, 'This is the worst case scenario,'" he recalled.

"I found out the possibility of The Rock versus Roman Reigns the day of the Royal Rumble, and I had to leave that room, head up and make sure no one knew what could possibly happen, and probably one of the more difficult days I've ever had in the wrestling business. But also, how can you complain when you're winning the Royal Rumble, when you're pointing at the sign, when [there are] over 20,000 people in Tampa?"

Rhodes explained that he had a feeling his rematch with Reigns was eventually going to work out in the end. However, he allowed himself to become obsessed with wanting everything to go perfectly leading up to WrestleMania 40, and it all paid off as he walked away with the gold during Night Two of the event. Rhodes' next title defence will be against the United States Champion Logan Paul at the "King and Queen of the Ring" on Saturday.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.