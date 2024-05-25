Why WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Is 'Apprehensive' About UFC Merger

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has provided his thoughts on the merger between WWE and the UFC. Speaking on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, he said he was adamant about just wanting to fit in under the new merger, explaining how he's looking forward to proving himself and continuing his commentary stint alongside Vic Joseph on "WWE NXT."

"I'm excited about all this stuff but I feel a little apprehensive at the same time," Booker said. "Just because, you know, the old guard, it's changed now, I'm still trying to fit in... I've always been about going to work and doing my job; it's never been about anything other than going to work and doing my job, and I just need to show the new guys, 'Hey man, I'm here to go out and do my job and do it to the best of my ability.' Vic and I, we've been having a hell of a run together. I must say, people been saying Vic and I perhaps could be the best duo on television right now."

Booker also shared his excitement for "WWE NXT's" first event at the UFC Apex for NXT Battleground in Las Vegas. The arena hosted several UFC events during the COVID-19 pandemic but has now become the home for many UFC Fight Nights, Power-Slap League competitions, and "Dana White's Contender Series." The venue currently hosts crowds under 500 people, which is very similar to the size of an "NXT" audience at the Performance Centre in Orlando, Florida.

