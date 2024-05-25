Tony Schiavone Opens Up About WWE Hall Of Famer Gorilla Monsoon

WWE Hall of Famer Gorilla Monsoon comes from an era of wrestling that many modern fans are not familiar with. However, even today, his legacy continues to make a lasting impression on many of the veterans of the industry. Speaking on the "What Happened When?" podcast, Tony Schiavone reflected on Monsoon's legacy and his personal relationship with the late legend.

According to Schiavone, Monsoon was larger than life and commanded respect and admiration simply by how he held himself. "The studio, back in the locker room areas, just so respected by everybody... And the way he handled himself –- the way he talked? One of the greatest men ever. Truly, one of the nicest, greatest men ever."

Schiavone also recalled how Monsoon was confident in who he was and didn't care what anyone else thought. "Some people don't give a f**k, and you can tell they don't give a f**k because of the way they put their effort into their work, but Gorilla Monsoon just knew who he was and knew – he just carried himself around like a, just a... Gigantic larger than life person."

Once his in-ring career was over, Monsoon transitioned into booking and commentating, and according to Schiavone, he learned a lot in this aspect from the legend. "I can't say enough about him, how much I respected him, how much I really loved him, and I say that honestly... And he was one of those guys that I worked with; he and JR taught me a lot about announcing and how to put things over and how to sell things."

