WWE's Shayna Baszler Channels Kendrick Lamar While Dissing NXT Battleground Opponent

The feud between Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar and Teen Choice Award winner Drake has consumed the whole world. "WWE NXT" has specifically been bringing up the feud at every turn, with Shawn Michaels inviting both men to settle their dispute on the show, as well as the upcoming appearance of Drake's collaborator Sexyy Red.

Now former WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler has invoked the feud in her new rivalry with Lola Vice. Vice attacked Baszler at the conclusion of this week's "NXT" and Baszler quoted Kendrick's "Meet The Grahams" to address her.

"Even if it don't benefit your goals, do some push ups, get some discipline / Don't cut them corners like your daddy did, f**k what Ozempic did," Baszler wrote over an Instagram video of Vice. Baszler is set to face Vice in an NXT Underground match at the upcoming NXT Battleground event in Las Vegas, which will be the first WWE event to emanate from UFC's Apex venue.

Baszler trained Vice for her NXT Underground match against Natalya, leading to a nominal partnership between the two women. But that ended with Vice's recent attack on Shayna, and now the fight has become personal.

NXT Battleground will also feature an NXT North American Championship Triple Threat Match, which will see Oba Femi defend against Wes Lee and Joe Coffey, the result of a double pin on that same "WWE NXT." The show will also feature the crowning of the inaugural WWE NXT Women's North American Championship in a multi-woman ladder match.