Double Pin Leads To Triple Threat Match At WWE NXT Battleground

WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi will have his hands full at WWE NXT Battleground on June 9. There was Triple Threat match on Tuesday's "WWE NXT" to determine his challenger and, in a way, it did.

Gallus assaulted Josh Briggs during the Triple Threat Match, leading to Briggs being knocked out in the ring as Wes Lee was crushed with a discus lariat by Joe Coffey. Lee and Coffey collapsed on Briggs's prone body, leading to a double pin and both men winning the match. Later in the show, WWE NXT General Manager Ava Raine made it official that Coffey and Lee would face Femi in a Triple Threat match at Battleground. Femi has been WWE NXT North American Champion since January 9th, when he dethroned Dragon Lee on "WWE NXT." Should Femi win, this will mark the second Triple Threat match in which Femi has defended the title.

Battleground will be the first NXT event to emanate from UFC's Apex venue, which has often hosted UFC Fight Nights. The partnership marks the first real collaboration between WWE and UFC since the two companies merged in 2023, creating TKO Group Holdings, which is owned by UFC's parent company Endeavor.

