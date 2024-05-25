WWE's Cody Rhodes Addresses Idea Of Having A 'Classic Wrestling Manager' With Him

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has shared his thoughts on someone representing him as a manager throughout his title reign.

Rhodes was famously managed by WWE Legend Arn Anderson when he wrestled in AEW but has been flying solo ever since he returned to WWE. In a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Rhodes explained his love for Anderson as well as why he preferred "The Enforcer" as his manager because of who he reminded him of.

"One of the reasons I liked having Arn Anderson around me was the same reason I would've loved to have my dad around me because I'll tell you I'm lucky and I'll tell you how hard I work and then I'll tell you how grateful I am and that is true. But it was nice to have a guy over my shoulder to say what you just said, say we're not apologizing for greatness, where mediocrity loves company and we're not joining that company. It was nice to have that voice in your ear."

Rhodes used his most recent interaction with United States Champion Logan Paul on "WWE Smackdown" to describe a situation in which he would've preferred to be accompanied by a manager while also explaining he still doesn't know who that person could be.

"It was something I actually missed when Logan and I were doing this contract signing, to see him flanked by so many people ... I don't know, maybe I'm looking for the classic wrestling manager to join me on this title reign, and I don't know who that is, or what that is."

Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE championship against Paul at the King and Queen of the Ring show in Saudi Arabia.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.