Backstage News On If Cody Rhodes Vs. Logan Paul Was Ever Going To Involve Both Titles

Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul teased a title vs. title match at WWE King and Queen of the Ring; however, Paul refused to put his United States Championship on the line during a contract signing on the May 17 edition of "WWE SmackDown." This led to some confusion about whether there were actually plans to ever do the match that was originally suggested, but it wasn't on the cards from the outset.

According to Dave Meltzer of "Wrestling Observer Radio," the title vs. title extravaganza was teased so that Paul could backtrack and get heat going into the bout. The United States Champion made it clear that they will only be competing for Rhodes Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, even going as far to threaten legal action.

During the initial tease, Rhodes made it clear that he wants to win the United States Championship and become a WWE Grand Slam Champion. However, unless plans change on this week's "SmackDown" and a title vs. title match is made at the last minute, he'll have to bide his time for that dream to come to fruition.

Regardless of the match stipulation, Rhodes and Paul will face each other in Saudi Arabia this weekend. Elsewhere on the card, Gunther will compete against the winner of the "SmackDown" bracket in the King of the Ring final, while Lyra Valkyria will take on Nia Jax or Bianca Belair to crown a Queen. Sami Zayn will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable and Bronson Reed, whereas Liv Morgan will challenge Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship.

