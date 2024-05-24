Wrestling World Pays Tribute To The Late Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) On His Birthday

May 23 marks nearly nine months since the wrestling world lost the man known on-screen at Bray Wyatt. This day also marks what would have been the 37th birthday of the man behind the persona, Windham Rotunda. In honor of Rotunda's heavenly birthday, several of his former colleagues have issued heartfelt tributes on social media.

Advertisement

"Happy Birthday to Windham Rotunda [red heart emoji]," Matt Hardy wrote on X (formerly Twitter), accompanied with a video of him and Rotunda embracing on the grand stage of WWE WrestleMania 34. That night notably served as the precursor to Hardy and Rotunda's run as "WWE Raw" Tag Team Champions, with Rotunda cementing their partnership by helping Hardy win the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the WrestleMania 34 kickoff show.

WWE's official X account saluted Rotunda's with an image of him holding his signature lantern in an arena illuminated by "fireflies." "Remembering Windham Rotunda, known to WWE fans as Bray Wyatt, today on his birthday," WWE wrote. Rotunda's on-screen ally Alexa Bliss responded to the post with a similar message, adding that the WWE family deeply misses him.

Advertisement

We miss you Windham. Happy Birthday 🤍 https://t.co/dHxJiwuwja — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 23, 2024

Amanda Huber, wife of the late Brodie Lee, also replied to WWE's post, writing "Happy birthday Uncle Bay" alongside a white heart and crocodile emoji.

"Happy birthday Hoot!!! I f***ing miss you," noted Braun Strowman, a former member of The Wyatt Family. Strowman accompanied his X message with a photo of him and Rotunda standing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Happy birthday Hoot!!! I fucking miss you. pic.twitter.com/Rw3263aVEb — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) May 23, 2024

Rotunda's wife, JoJo Offerman, shared an emotional collage of videos on Instagram overlayed with the song "If I Would Have Known" by Kyle Hume. "Happy Heavenly Birthday My Love. I miss you everyday," Offerman wrote. "WE miss you everyday. Nothing is the same without you here. I want to say more, but I just feel broken and defeated. I love you forever Windham, I wish I could still hold you and give you a hundred kisses."