Former WWE Star Peyton Royce Recalls The Creation Of The IIconics

Former WWE star Peyton Royce has opened up about the formation of The IIconics with her partner Billie Kay when they first arrived on the WWE main roster.

When Royce and Kay first debuted in "WWE NXT" in 2015, they were known as the "Iconic Duo" but that soon changed when they were informed they would be joining "WWE Smackdown." On a recent appearance with "Ring the Belle," Royce explained that the name "Iconic Duo" couldn't be trademarked and WWE wanted them to create something that was totally different.

Advertisement

"I think it couldn't be trademarked cause it was just a regular phrase, so they're like you've got to come up with something new and so we were going to come up with something completely different away from that, and then we're like no like this is who we are and this is you know, what we've put all our work and energy into creating the Iconic Duo so let's try and like make it work, so that's where the IIconics came from."

Royce also commented on The IIconics' famous backstage segments where they found various WWE stars to comedically interview each week. She gave credit to Kay for always having the ability to make her laugh.

"I knew that like Jess [Kay] was going to make me laugh and I think that's what people love, watching those videos 'cause Jess is hilarious ... they just kind of worked but it didn't really matter who we were with cause it was a different dynamic and that's what was fun for us."

Advertisement

Royce gave birth to her first child in January 2023 and returned to the ring in October where she competed in World Series Wrestling in Australia and won the WSW Women's championship.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Ring the Belle" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.