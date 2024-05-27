Jim Ross Discusses Who He'd Like To See In Talent Relations In AEW

AEW play-by-play announcer Jim Ross served as the Head of Talent Relations in WWE as well as being a commentator on-screen for 20 years. One of the most important duties of being a part of Talent Relations is being able to resolve any issues or disagreements with talent backstage and speaking with "Busted Open Radio," Ross explained who he believes would be able to handle such responsibility and listen to the roster carefully.

Advertisement

"Bryan Danielson would do great," Ross exclaimed. "He's levelheaded, he's cerebral, student of the game. I love the guy and he's a hell of a worker and he has a great communication skill base, so he would be a guy that I would certainly consider that in that role. You have to have somebody in that role that the talent can go to and seek council and sometimes just listen to them."

Ross continued by sharing a disagreement between WWE and the Dudley Boyz regarding their pay ahead of Summerslam 2000. The Dudley's had felt that their new contract offer was too light, in which Ross agreed with them and as the Head of Talent Relations was able to get them a better deal. Ross expressed that he wanted to be fair to the Dudley's because they deserved more than what they were earning.

Advertisement

Ross unfortunately made an unexpected emergency room visit ahead of "AEW Double or Nothing" due to being short of breath and feeling unwell and was not able to be in attendance at the event.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.