AEW's Jim Ross Makes 'Unexpected' Emergency Room Visit Ahead Of Double Or Nothing

AEW announcer Jim Ross announced on social media that he has been admitted to hospital.

The WWE Hall of Famer said on social media that he had to go to the emergency room after being short of breath. He also added another post with a photo of his two daughters visiting him in the hospital.

Unexpected trip to ER in Norman this morning. Shortness of the breath. That's all for now. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) May 23, 2024

Dad and his two Angels!

They truly love their Daddy.

💕 pic.twitter.com/I9BrwxbC46 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) May 23, 2024

Ross was advised by a well-meaning fan to stop smoking cigarettes, which he said he intends to do. The legendary commentator, who has had a few health scares over the last few years, said in a recent interview that he feels better than before and claimed that vaping has helped him stop taking pain medication. Ross also revealed that he is cancer-free after being diagnosed with skin cancer in 2021, while he also had to have cancer surgery on his hip earlier this year, which went off successfully.

The AEW announcer has featured sporadically on AEW television over the last year, with his last appearance coming at the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view in April. He was also a part of Sting's final match at Revolution this year, despite having surgery just a few prior to the show. He revealed that he was in tremendous pain while calling the match, but stated that he had to be there to support his friend whom he has known even before his WCW days.

Despite the numerous health issues he has faced, Ross is keen to continue announcing on AEW television and has even pitched the idea of announcing alongside his long-time commentary partner, Jerry Lawler, one more time.