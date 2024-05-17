Jim Ross Addresses Possibility Of Reuniting With Jerry Lawler In AEW

There's a chance that one of the most iconic broadcast teams in all of wrestling history could reunite to the delight of Attitude Era fans everywhere. Jerry Lawler's WWE contract was recently not renewed after a decades-long tenure with the company. Lawler sat beside commentary partner and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross through much of the '90s and into the 2000s, with the pair best known for their work calling "WWE Raw." Ross now works with AEW and commentates during pay-per-views. On "Grilling JR," he addressed the possibility of working alongside Lawler again, and said it's all up to AEW President Tony Khan.

"Having JR and 'The King' call a match, or a couple matches, at a big event is not beyond the realm of comprehension," Ross said. "It hasn't been discussed, that I'm aware of, but Tony's full of surprises and there's a certain aura of marketability putting JR and 'The King' back together for, I don't think weekly, at all, but I think occasionally, it could work."

After signing a new contract with AEW at 72 years old, Ross said that 2024 could likely be his last year calling matches. Currently, he's working pay-per-view events for AEW, something he said he's "fine" with. Both men have gone through health issues in the past, with Lawler most recently suffering a stroke in February 2023 and undergoing knee replacement surgery in March. "The King" last appeared in WWE on August 28, 2023 in a segment for the live audience, which was uploaded as a digital exclusive to YouTube. As for a reunion of "Good Ol' JR" and "The King" on the commentary desk, it was previously reported that Lawler does not follow AEW, or watch much wrestling at all following his health scare.

