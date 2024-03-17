Jim Ross Discusses New AEW Contract, How Long He Plans To Keep Announcing

Long-time commentator Jim Ross recently revealed that he inked a new contract that will carry him forth another year in AEW. On the latest episode of "Grilling JR," Ross addressed some of the terms of his deal, in addition to his overall future in the broadcasting booth.

"It's realistic to think that [this might be my last year as a commentator]," Ross said. "I'm 72 years old, I feel good. I'm getting healthier every day which is great, but I could think realistically this could be my last year and more than likely will. That's to be determined. That's between me, my health, and [AEW President] Tony Khan. Right now, it's a good plan because I'm essentially working, as understand it, pay-per-views only. So that's where you'll find me once a month – working these pay-per-views. We all know that in pro wrestling things change on a fly and things could be different, but I don't think so on this occasion. I think pay-per-view is my lot right now. That's what I'll be doing, and that's fine with me. I get to do the big shows, call the big matches on the big shows."

Ross' most recent on-screen appearance occurred at AEW's 2024 Revolution pay-per-view, which took place in Greensboro, North Carolina on March 3. For this occasion, Ross lent his commentary services for the final two matches, one of which saw Samoa Joe defend his AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page. Apart from this title match, Ross was also on call for the Sting's triumphant retirement match, in which he and Darby Allin retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

