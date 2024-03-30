WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry Lawler Reportedly Recovering From Major Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler recently underwent knee replacement surgery, according to PWInsider. Lawler's health has been touch and go for years, suffering a second stroke in February last year — the effects of which required their own series of surgeries — but he has been recovering well since. He suffered his first stroke in 2018, six years after having cardiac arrest live on WWE TV.

Surprisingly enough, "The King" has remained active in wrestling despite his long-standing health issues, wrestling as recently as January 2023. He even had a title run in Arkansas after putting his career on the line at 70-years-old, lasting 121 days. But the Hall of Famer was last seen in WWE in November 2023, announcing competitors for the "WWE NXT" Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline, the latest of his sporadic appearances following his last full-time run as a commentator in 2020.

Lawler's best remembered by WWE fans for his time behind the announce desk on "WWE Raw," alongside fellow Hall of Famer Jim "JR" Ross. His partner has similarly faced health issues over recent years, notably a long-documented battle with skin cancer requiring surgeries, and a recently cracked rib which has left him temporarily needing a cane to walk.

