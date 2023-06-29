Update On Jerry Lawler's Health & Recovery

On a recent episode of the "Story Time" podcast, Dutch Mantell provided an update on the health of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler, who suffered a serious stroke in February. With Lawler struggling to finish sentences and create art with his right hand, Mantell said that Lawler hasn't recovered from his stroke as well as doctors had hoped.

Upon this news, journalist Bill Apter reached out to Lawler himself. Speaking on "The Wrestling Time Machine," Apter echoed much of Mantell's statement. Despite Lawler's recovery not progressing quite as hoped, Apter noted that "The King" was still in great spirits.

"Jerry and I are huge horror movie fans and every time I'm on the phone with him, I've got to do this imitation of this lady of the old 'Invisible Man' movie," Apter said. "She sees the invisible man without the bandages, and she goes crazy and goes, 'He's got no face!' So, I have to do that every time I call [him]. So, the first few weeks after he had his stroke, there was no recognition of that. Today, he laughed. He said, 'Hello Bill,' and he asked me if I saw the 'Renfield' movie yet. So, we discussed horror movies."

Apter also mentioned that Lawler had seen the June 19 of "WWE Raw" where Logan Paul returned. During Paul's segment, he listed off some of the notable former residents of Ohio, such as himself and Lawler, who was "thrilled" to hear Paul namedrop him but had difficulty remembering certain bits of the segment. Despite that, Apter said Lawler was doing much better compared to a conversation they had three weeks prior.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Wrestling Time Machine" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.