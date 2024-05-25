Natalya Assesses 2024 Queen Of The Ring Finalists Lyra Valkyria & Nia Jax

Nia Jax and Lyra Valkyria will face one another in the Queen of the Ring final at tonight's WWE King & Queen of the Ring event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, after winning their respective brackets on "WWE SmackDown" and "WWE Raw." WWE veteran Natalya gave her assessment of the Queen of the Ring tournament ahead of the final this weekend. Despite her own elimination in the opening round, Natalya said during "The Bump" that she had enjoyed watching the tournament and seeing something new from the competitors within.

"This Queen of Ring tournament has been such an incredible thing for the women's division in WWE," she said. She added that she was happy to see Lyra Valkyria hit the ground running so shortly after her call-up from "WWE NXT," enjoying the first-time match ups that may not have happened outside of the tournament setting. "I was so happy for Lyra... I think that Lyra was really able to find something inside herself that she might not have even known that she had. And now she's taking that momentum to Saudi Arabia. That's what this tournament has done, is really bring out the best in each other," she added.

Natalya also shared high praise for Nia Jax, through to the final with wins over Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

"Nia Jax is doing the best work of her career right now... She's really that mountain that all the women in our division need to climb. She's a tough one to get past and if you can beat her it's really a feather in your cap. She brought out something in Jade Cargill, she ignited a fire inside of Jade Cargill, maybe not with the best tactics. But I wanna see everyone fighting tooth and nail to win this thing."