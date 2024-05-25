Bully Ray Wants To See This WWE Star Put Chad Gable Through A Table

Bully Ray has called for WWE to get the tables in the current feud between Chad Gable and Sami Zayn. Gable, as well as Bronson Reed, will challenge Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE King & Queen of the Ring in Jeddah on Saturday. But during "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray spotted an opportunity for Chad Gable's tormented protege, Otis, following last week's "WWE Raw."

"The first time we heard from the fans they cheered loudly, and then we ended the segment on an Otis chant," Bully said of Otis' interaction with Sami Zayn, in which Zayn implored Otis to ignore Chad Gable and listen to the fans. "Otis should be torn every single week: 'What do I do? Do I stay with Chad or do I listen to the people?' It should work like a charm. And the thing is, it can work on a semi-main event level. That's how high you can take this."

Bully Ray then highlighted Chad Gable as someone he'd like to see put through a table, with the idea that it could serve as the pay off to a built storyline, and said he wished he could be a part of it somehow.

"Chad Gable is one of those guys that I would personally build the story with, in which you would pay money to see him go through a table... I wish I could be involved somehow in the telling of that story. Because it's so easy. It's worked every time it's been told in the past and it's gonna work like a charm for these two, because Gable is a complete douche and everybody loves Otis."

