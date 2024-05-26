Another WWE Front Office Veteran Released In Recent Round Of TKO Layoffs

WWE has continued to pare down its employee roster following the merger into TKO last year. Following reports that WWE had released Senior Vice President of Entertainment Relations Kristen Prouty and Manager of Talent Relations and Appearances Tavia Hartley POST Wrestling and Wrestlenomics have reported that Beth Fisher, WWE's Head of Corporate Social Responsibility who had been with the company for 13 years, is also gone.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Fisher started with WWE in August 2011 as an assistant to the office of the Chairman and CEO and served as a senior manager in the Marketing and Communications department before taking her role with Corporate Social Responsibility in 2019. Prior to her departure, Fisher's role entailed leading the "company's social impact and community engagement initiatives, including managing strategic partnerships, overseeing signature programs, and executing global events." She also touts being part of the Emerging Leaders Council of Make-A-Wish Connecticut, as well as being committed to "fostering a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion at WWE."

Just a week ago, Fisher shared a celebratory post after winning the Corporate Social Responsibility Award for the Community Champions program at the Cablefax "FAXIES" Awards, for which she was praised by several of her WWE colleagues. Among the kind words were those of Senior Vice President of Creative Writing Operations Christine Lubrano: "You and your team do amazing work and I'm so glad you've gotten this recognition."

It's unknown whether more talent releases are due to follow the front office cuts, with outlets reporting they heard nothing back when asked. The last round of cuts to the roster was made over the weekend of the WWE Draft in April and included former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, as well as wrestlers lost in the shuffle between "WWE NXT" and the main roster like Xia Li and Cameron Grimes.