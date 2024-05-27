Backstage News On Potential Surprise Returns At AEW Double Or Nothing 2024

There could be some potential surprise returns during AEW's celebration of its first five years in business at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas Sunday night. Fightful Select had a pre-show update on a few top AEW stars who haven't been seen on TV lately.

The outlet reported Britt Baker had not been seen in the city ahead of the pay-per-view, and couldn't "clarify reports" regarding communication between Baker and AEW. Fightful also asked AEW officials about another former AEW Women's World Champion, Jamie Hayter, but didn't get an update on the star. As for former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, the outlet was told he would be returning to the company soon. It was not specified if MJF would be returning at Double or Nothing.

After Adam Copeland's "bloodbath" segment where Malakai Black was doused in red liquid in the ring during Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," many fans were left wondering if Copeland's former "Brood" stablemate Gangrel would be in Las Vegas. It was reported "overtures" had been made between Gangrel and AEW, according to those that train with the star.

WrestleVotes reported on X on Sunday that their sources said fans should "not miss" the beginning of Double or Nothing, due to "big happening" early on in the show. Fightful said they also asked AEW officials about that post, and were told "yes," but not given further context.