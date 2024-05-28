Tony Khan Talks Chances Of Running AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Crossover PPV In Japan

AEW President Tony Khan has shared his thoughts on the possibility of hosting an AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event in Japan.

Speaking at the AEW Double or Nothing post-show press conference, both Khan and NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi were asked about hosting any crossover events in Japan, specifically Forbidden Door due to the event being designed to host competitors from both promotions. Although Khan expressed that collaborating with NJPW for a pay-per-view in Japan is a great possibility, he also admitted that Forbidden Door might stay in North America.

"I think that is a great idea, something that would be a great possibility. It would not necessarily be Forbidden Door, though. Forbidden Door — I think we built something really special, I think there's a lot of exciting possibilities and that would be great for AEW and New Japan and that could be an exciting next step in addition to what we do here at Forbidden Door, typically in North America. But I mean, we could do Forbidden Door internationally, too, so you never know... I think if AEW were to send a big crew to Japan, I think that would be really exciting and I would love that. That could be Forbidden Door, but it could also be in addition to Forbidden Door."

New TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has already confirmed she will wrestle at Forbidden Door 2024; however, her opponent is still undecided. Additionally, Khan announced that there will be a Forbidden Door Casino Gauntlet match to determine who will challenge for the AEW World Championship on the May 29 edition of "AEW Dynamite." Meanwhile, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has revealed the NJPW star he'd like to face at Forbidden Door 3, but it remains to be seen if his desired opponent will compete in the Gauntlet.

