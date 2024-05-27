Mercedes Mone Confirms She'll Wrestle At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door, Wants Best Opponent

Mercedes Mone defeated Willow Nightingale at AEW Double or Nothing to become the new TBS Champion. However, she is now focused on defending her title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 3 on June 30. Speaking at the AEW Double or Nothing post-show press conference, she told Tony Khan and Hiroshi Tanahashi to find the right opponent for her.

"June 30, we have Forbidden Door just right around the corner, Tony, so I don't know. Tanahashi, san, do you have any good opponents for me in New Japan and Stardom? You think about that, right? You call Tony and Tony will call me and Mone/Khan, we'll just collaborate and choose the best opponent for June 30 at Forbidden Door."

Although there was no direct answer from either Tanahashi or Khan, there is a list of names from "The CEO's" past in NJPW that could be viable options for her to face come June 30. These names include Mayu Iwatani, who Mone lost to at Stardom All-Star Grand Queendom last year. There is also the former three-time Artist of Stardom Champion AZM, who lost to Mone in a triple threat match at NJPW Sakura Genesis 2023. Another potential candidate is the current NJPW STRONG Women's Champion, Stephanie Vaquer, who fought "The CEO" at NJPW STRONG Resurgence 2023.

During the Double or Nothing post show media scrum, Mone revealed that she's been cleared to wrestle since December. However, her in-ring debut was delayed as Khan wanted to find the perfect spot for her AEW in-ring debut.