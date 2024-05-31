Jim Ross Says This AEW Star Has 'A Lot' Of Jeff Hardy In Him

Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy is one of the most popular performers in wrestling history, thanks to his unique look and daredevil moveset. It's no surprise that young wrestlers have taken some inspiration from the "Charismatic Enigma," both in the ring and aesthetically, with one being current AEW star Darby Allin.

Advertisement

AEW commentator Jim Ross feels that the homegrown AEW star has a lot of the characteristics that made Hardy popular during his prime. During a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," Ross stated that the biggest positive in AEW is that the young, homegrown talent is stepping up and working main event-style matches and headlining pay-per-views, Allin being a prime example.

"Darby's style in the ring might not be everybody's cup of tea. However, he's unique, he's different, kind of has a lot of Jeff Hardy in him back in the day, and so I don't have any problem with that. But I think some of these young cats are coming into their own ... it's heartwarming," Ross said.

Allin has already headlined two AEW pay-per-views in 2024: first at Revolution, where he and Sting defended the AEW Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks, and the second being the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing, where Allin, FTR, and Bryan Danielson were defeated by The Elite. He is currently the only wrestler in AEW to headline every pay-per-view he's been on in 2024, as he missed the Dynasty pay-per-view after breaking his foot.

Advertisement

Please credit "Busted Open Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.