Tommy Dreamer Addresses New Management In TNA

In February, TNA Wrestling announced that long-time executive Scott D'Amore, who most recently served as the TNA President, had been let go from the company. In D'Amore's absence, Anthony Cicione of Anthem Sports & Entertainment — TNA's parent company — was appointed as the new President. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," TNA producer Tommy Dreamer provided an update on the company's new management, as well as its upcoming Slammiversary event in July.

"... New management has been great with talents and really going forward," Dreamer said. "Slammiversary, they just put out a press release. Slammiversary presale, and thank you [Montreal native] PCO, is off the hook. It's one of the largest pre-sales we've ever had. That building [in Montreal, Quebec, Canada] will sell out, and that's a 4,000 seat building."

After D'Amore's termination by Anthem, new TNA Wrestling President Anthony Cicione stated that this executive change was made in an effort to "further integrate TNA Wrestling into Anthem's Entertainment Group." D'Amore's first run in TNA began in 2003 when he signed on to be a road agent. In the years following, D'Amore adopted a variety of roles. On-screen, D'Amore served as a coach for the Team Canada stable as well as an occasional in-ring performer. Behind-the-scenes, D'Amore took on positions such as Vice President of International Relations, Head of Creative, Executive Vice President, and finally, President.

Prior to D'Amore's exit, TNA Wrestling notably collaborated with WWE to bring TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace to the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match. The partnership between WWE and TNA has since continued under new management, with Grace now lined up to challenge WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez at "NXT" Battleground on June 9.

