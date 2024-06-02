Former WWE Star Hornswoggle Explains Why WeeLC Defied His Expectations

At the 2014 Extreme Rules pay-per-view, WWE delivered a one-of-a-kind match between Hornswoggle and El Torito. The match would be dubbed "WeeLC" and was contested under Tables, Ladders, and Chairs rules. To the surprise of many, the match was a huge success, with some calling it the highlight of the night.

Hornswoggle recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet on his "Insight" podcast to talk about the match and what he expected from the fans in New Jersey that night.

"With mini ladders, mini chairs, mini commentary, mini announcers, I didn't know how they were going to react. I thought they were going to boo the s*** out of me, I really did," Hornswoggle said. "I remember being backstage, in my heart knowing we were going to kill it, in my mind going 'If they start booing, we're done. We're done.'"

Hornswoggle would go on to talk about the backstage reaction to the match and the tangible impression it made on the locker room.

"Standing ovation in gorilla. I get to the gorilla and everyone is on their feet clapping for us. One of those moments where I was like, 'Ok it was pretty awesome,'" he remembered. "It's the most talked-about match I've ever done. I will never top it. I will never do anything cooler. I've never done anything cooler than that match."

Hornswoggle continues to make sporadic appearances on the independent scene (as does El Torito, better known as Mascarita Dorada) but hasn't appeared regularly in WWE since 2015 — though he did take part in the "Greatest Royal Rumble" in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in 2018.

