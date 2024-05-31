AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 5/29/2024

Fresh off the heels of their annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada, All Elite Wrestling returned to the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California, for the May 29 edition of "AEW Dynamite," where the company took its first steps towards the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 30. With a loaded night of action, how many fans tuned in to see the fallout from AEW's fifth anniversary celebration?

Advertisement

According to Wrestlenomics, the May 29 edition of "AEW Dynamite" averaged a total of 787,000 viewers, marking a 10% increase from May 22. The May 29 average was the highest the company had managed since April 10, the night AEW aired backstage footage of CM Punk and Jack Perry's infamous brawl at All In 2023. There was also an increase in the key 18-49 demographic number, as this week's show earned a 0.25 — that's up 4% from the previous week and is the highest 18-49 "AEW Dynamite" has earned since April 17. The ratings jump comes on the first Wednesday without an NBA playoff game since April 17, as the basketball schedule thins with the NBA Finals approaching.

The quarter-hours were a roller coaster this week for "Dynamite." As usual, it saw its highest numbers in both total viewership and the key demo in QH1, which featured Mercedes Mone's TBS Championship celebration. The subsequent match between Killswitch and AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, however, lost the show almost 200,000 viewers. Chris Jericho's "TV Time" segment gave the ratings a slight bump before they dropped again, hitting their nadir in a QH4 that featured Jon Moxley vs. Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta becoming the latest member of The Don Callis Family. Mercedes Mone's "AEW Dynamite" debut against Skye Blue, however, got things back on track for good, as the ratings spiked with their match in QH5 and QH6 and stayed strong until the Casino Gauntlet main event. That match drew nearly 80,000 additional viewers into the overrun, where Will Ospreay emerged victorious, winning the right to challenge Strickland at Forbidden Door on June 30.

Advertisement