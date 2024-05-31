Eric Bischoff Was A Big Fan Of Recent WWE Intercontinental Title Match For One Reason

Reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, dethroned GUNTHER at this year's WrestleMania in a match that has been highly praised across the industry; however, since then he's been a target, especially for newly-turn heel Chad Gable. Recently, Zayn took on both Gable and Bronson Reed in a triple threat at King and Queen of the Ring, successfully retaining his title, a match that led Eric Bischoff t proclaim, in a recent episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, that it was Zayn who primarily contributed to Bischoff enjoying the contest.

"I'm just a massive fan of Sami Zayn," Bischoff said. "I got to work with Sami a little bit back in 2019, and just an amazingly fun guy to work with, because he's super creative; I mean, he's a very, very creative guy."

Bischoff's path crossed with Zayn during the brief period in which he served as executive director for "WWE SmackDown," a period that saw the heel Zayn join forces with Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro (aka AEW star Claudio Castagnoli) to form The Artist Collective. Bischoff recalled his experience with Zayn during their shared WWE tenure, noting how gifted the champion is.

"I don't know if he learned it natural, or if he was born with the gift, or he's worked at the gift, or a combination of the two," Bischoff said, "but he really understands psychology and how to get the most emotion out of a scene, out of a match, out of a backstage situation."

The WWE Hall of Famer then made the correlation between his respect for Zayn and why he ultimately was a fan of the triple threat. "I just think the world of him, so obviously I was a big fan of the match because of him."

