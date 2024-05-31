AEW's Will Ospreay Offers Update On Plans For Soft Ground Wrestling Uganda

The new AEW International Champion Will Ospreay has provided an update on travelling to Uganda and performing in Soft Ground Wrestling.

SGW came to the limelight after a few of their videos wrestling in the outdoors went viral on social media. The promotion currently hosts over 200 male and female competitors, some of whom are orphans that are learning how to wrestle. A few months ago, Ospreay helped SGW buy a wrestling ring after SGW didn't have sufficient funds to build one. Speaking with "Adrian Hernandez," Ospreay was asked if he has plans to travel to Uganda now that he's the AEW International Champion. "The Aerial Assassin" explained that he's currently in talks with SGW to make it happen and wants to perform in an atmosphere that reminds him of wrestling in his backyard where he found his passion for the sport.

"I'm in talks with them, now we are working something out. But it is just ... it's about finding time because I've got AEW, I've got my family, I need to find a little bit of time in between just to go over there but they ignite my passion, man. Like, honestly, it reminds me of when we used to backyard wrestle in my garden and they don't even have nearly the same equipment that we used to have in my garden ... for me to be the best wrestler in the world right, I have to wrestle everywhere, I've never wrestled in Uganda I've got to go there."

Ospreay defeated Roderick Strong for the International Championship last weekend at AEW Double or Nothing, but also earned himself an AEW World title match against Swerve Strickland at Forbidden Door after winning the Casino Gauntlet match on "AEW Dynamite."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Adrian Hernandez" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.