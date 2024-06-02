Tony Schiavone Says This AEW Star Is His Favorite Wrestler Of All Time

From some of the greatest of all time to performers who never stood a chance of making it, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone has called numerous matches in his four decades in the business. Despite having watched thousands of wrestlers, he has a personal favorite: former AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston.

During a recent edition of the "What Happened When?" podcast, Schiavone opened up about a conversation he had with Kingston, where he told the star that he was his favorite wrestler and explained why.

"I called Eddie the other day and we had a nice long conversation," Schiavone said. "I tell Eddie this all the time I said, 'You're my favorite wrestler of all time.' He goes, 'Come on...' I said, 'No, you are, because you're just real, just absolutely real and there's nothing phony about you.' It's like the Eddie Kingston that we see on TV is the real Eddie Kingston. I'm not saying he's the greatest wrestler of all time, because he's not, but he's my favorite. I always enjoy doing an Eddie Kingston match, I always enjoy when Eddie's backstage, I always enjoy talking to Eddie on the phone, and he's just the best."

Schiavone rounded off by wishing Kingston all the best for his recovery from injury. It was recently confirmed that the former AEW Continental Champion would be out of action for almost a year due to a torn ACL, torn meniscus, and a fractured tibia, which he sustained during a No Ropes Last Man Standing match against Gabe Kidd at NJPW's Windy City Riot event.

