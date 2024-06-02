Will Ospreay Discusses Free Agency, Transitioning To AEW

AEW International Champion Will Ospreay has already had notable success in AEW after finding success in Japan for years and he has detailed his transition from NJPW to AEW

In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Ospreay stated that he has been overwhelmed by the support that he has received.

"I am extremely surprised; I'm extremely overwhelmed by it," Ospreay said. He admitted that he's still not used to the new environment. "Like the fact that this is all happening, man? I'm just blessed, I cannot believe the support that I've got so far, man, and it's truly such a blessing just to be a part of this system, man."

Prior to signing with AEW, Ospreay was touted as the hottest free agent. While reflecting on this, he admitted that he was grateful for the attention, but ultimately decided what was best for his family. Ospreay is pleased with his decision to join AEW and stated that he is satisfied with his place in the AEW locker room.

"It was also just like, 'What's is going to be best for me and what is going to be best for my family.' But I knew what the answer was, in terms of like — you have to hear everybody out, man, because you never know," said the English star. "I can't say it enough, of how happy I am that I get to be a part of AEW and how proud I am to be a part of this system and a part of this locker room."

After winning the International Championship, Ospreay has the chance to add the World title to his impressive CV when he faces Swerve Strickland at Forbidden Door.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Adrian Hernandez and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.